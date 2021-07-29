Matt Lanter Is Eternally Amazed By ‘Timeless’ Fans

The TV series Timeless was one of those shows that may not have attracted the biggest audience, yet the people who did watch it really, really loved it. After the thrilling time travel drama was canceled by NBC after one season, those fans mobilized, doing everything they possibly could to get the network to reconsider … and the network did, giving the show a second season. When the show was once again canceled after the second season, the outcry from the audience led NBC to give the fans a stand-alone two-hour finale. The passion shown by the fans certainly wasn’t lost on star Matt Lanter, who says he was utterly amazed by and grateful for the intense devotion shown by the Timeless fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Lanter)
Timeless is currently streaming on Hulu.