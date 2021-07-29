John Cena: James Gunn Makes ‘The Suicide Squad’ Fun For Everyone

John Cena fans who’ve enjoyed watching him in F9 have even more to look forward to in the weeks ahead, since he’s also featured in The Suicide Squad. Cena, who was not part of 2016’s Suicide Squad film, plays the role of Christopher Smith (aka Peacemaker) in the film. The new film is a sequel to the 2016 movie, but is also designed to stand on its own. According to Cena, writer/director James Gunn (who was responsible for the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films) took on the challenge of creating something that would appeal to both fans and newcomers, and Cena thinks he succeeded in spectacular fashion. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Cena)