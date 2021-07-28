Personal Touch Gave Emile Hirsch Confidence In ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’

Based loosely on a true story, Midnight in the Switchgrass is the story of a manhunt for a vicious serial killer, with both the FBI and the Florida state police hot on the murderer’s trail, until an FBI agent is abducted, and the others have very little time to solve the case before she becomes another victim. The ensemble cast is led by Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, and Megan Fox, and the movie marks the directorial debut of longtime producer Randall Emmett. Talking to us about the movie, Hirsch acknowledged how difficult it can be to make a film like this work, and he told us why he had a lot of confidence in Emmett to get the job done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emile Hirsch)