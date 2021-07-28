‘Lucifer’ Put Its Crew Through Hell, And Tom Ellis Loves Them For It

To borrow an old rock ‘n’ roll phrase, what a long, strange trip it’s been for the show Lucifer, which will finally come to an end after its upcoming sixth season. Tom Ellis, who’s had a hell of a time playing the devil himself on the series, understands that he hasn’t had a normal experience on the show. After all, it was cast to the network trash heap after its third season, only to be reborn as a streaming series after a passionate fan base cried out for its return. The show went through a number of production changes as well, and during Lucifer’s Comic-Con panel Ellis said credits all of his co-workers — cast and crew alike — for sticking with the show under a lot of difficult circumstances. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Ellis)