‘Lucifer’ Put Its Crew Through Hell, And Tom Ellis Loves Them For It

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

TOM ELLIS as LUCIFER MORNINGSTAR in LUCIFER- Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

To borrow an old rock ‘n’ roll phrase, what a long, strange trip it’s been for the show Lucifer, which will finally come to an end after its upcoming sixth season. Tom Ellis, who’s had a hell of a time playing the devil himself on the series, understands that he hasn’t had a normal experience on the show. After all, it was cast to the network trash heap after its third season, only to be reborn as a streaming series after a passionate fan base cried out for its return. The show went through a number of production changes as well, and during Lucifer’s Comic-Con panel  Ellis said credits all of his co-workers — cast and crew alike — for sticking with the show under a lot of difficult circumstances. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Ellis)

The final episodes of Lucifer will start streaming on Netflix on September 10.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak