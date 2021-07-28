How To Write A Successful Sitcom, The Norman Lear Way

Back in the 1970s, Norman Lear was the undisputed king of network television comedy. At the time, he had several classic shows on the air simultaneously, including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, Maude, Sanford & Son, Good Times, and more. (One Day at a Time, of course, was also revived for a Netflix reboot in 2017.) When we asked Lear, who just turned 99 earlier this week, to share the secret of his success, he told us it all comes down to two basic things: great characters and great stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Norman Lear)