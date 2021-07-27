Why Michael C. Hall Was Ready For A ‘Dexter’ Do-Over

The eight-season run of Dexter admittedly ended in a way that wasn’t satisfying for a large number of the show’s devoted viewers. But, in this case, the show is getting a second chance to make a good last impression. Dexter: New Blood will run as a 10-episode event series later this year, giving the show a chance to rewrite its history. The show brings back its star, Michael C. Hall, and its original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, for the new episodes, which pick up Dexter Morgan’s story 10 years after the events of the original finale. At a Comic-Con panel, Hall talked about why he felt the time was finally right to continue the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael C. Hall)