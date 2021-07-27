This Justin: Vin Diesel Loves Having Lin As His ‘Fast & Furious’ Director

Justin Lin has spent the last 15 years immersed in the world of The Fast and the Furious. Since 2006, he’s directed five of the franchise’s six films, and he’s signed on for the next two, as well. F9: Fast and Furious 9 represents the first time that Lin has not only directed the movie, but also written its screenplay (along with Daniel Casey). For the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel, this stability and continuity has been a great thing. Over the course of so many movies, Diesel told us, he and Lin have developed a working relationship that he believes has added a lot to the films and the franchise. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)