Filming M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Was No Day At The Beach … Even At The Beach

M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Old, takes place at an island resort that seems like paradise, but is more terrifying than it seems. In a lot of ways, Shyamalan felt the same way about the filming process. Because they were filming during the height of pandemic protocols, the cast and crew’s visit to the Dominican Republic felt very similar to the movie’s premise. While they were down there shooting, Shyamalan told us, they were stuck in a beautiful place that they really weren’t able to enjoy very much. (Click on the media bar below to hear M. Night Shyamalan)