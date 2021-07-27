Filming M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Was No Day At The Beach … Even At The Beach

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

M. Night Shyamalan on the set of Old.

M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Old, takes place at an island resort that seems like paradise, but is more terrifying than it seems. In a lot of ways, Shyamalan felt the same way about the filming process. Because they were filming during the height of pandemic protocols, the cast and crew’s visit to the Dominican Republic felt very similar to the movie’s premise. While they were down there shooting, Shyamalan told us, they were stuck in a beautiful place that they really weren’t able to enjoy very much. (Click on the media bar below to hear M. Night Shyamalan)

Old is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak