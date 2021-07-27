David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel Recall The Moment That Kicked Off A 12-Year Partnership

Prior to Bones, Emily Deschanel had never had a regular role on a TV series or a starring role in a film. David Boreanaz, on the other hand, was a well-known entity because of his time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and starring in its spinoff series, Angel. During the Bones casting process, Boreanaz had already won the role of FBI Agent Seeley Booth, whereas Deschanel was one of several hopefuls for the part of Dr. Temperance Brennan. But when they were asked to read together, both Deschanel and Boreanaz knew that something special was happening, and they told us about that moment when they knew they’d be working together on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Deschanel & David Boreanaz)