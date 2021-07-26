Was Jennifer Hudson Destined For ‘Respect’ From Aretha Franklin?

Getting her start on a TV reality competition meant that Jennifer Hudson had to work even harder to earn respect in the business — and that, she has. On the music side, she’s won two Grammy Awards, and two of her three albums have been certified Gold for sales. On the acting side, she’s won an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award, and she’s got more than a dozen films on her résumé. Now, in another form of respect, she’s got the lead role in the movie Respect, an Aretha Franklin biopic. For Hudson, getting to play Franklin is a dream come true, and it’s something she feels might have been fated to happen, based on something that happened years ago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)