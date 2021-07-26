How ‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Took Shape

The Republic of Sarah comes at a time when we’ve been hearing real-life talk of secession and new statehood in the United States, so it seems oddly prescient that creator Jeffrey Paul King has been working on the show for several years now. So, where did the idea come from? King told us it had less to do with the U.S. political scene and more about his fascination with the idea of nation-building, from the big picture all the way down to the smallest details. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeffrey Paul King)