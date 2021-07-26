For Michael Bolton, Singing & ‘Dating’ Go Together Perfectly

On the original version of The Dating Game, nobody ever expected — or wanted, for that matter — to hear host Jim Lange singing on the show. The new ABC reboot, The Celebrity Dating Game, has a couple of hosts, though, who are double-threats: Both Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel have had lengthy music careers (Bolton’s going back to the 1970s, Deschanel’s beginning in 2001). So, on the new version of the show, you’re going to hear some singing. Bolton is especially happy, because he enjoys the synergy when his two show business worlds collide.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Bolton)