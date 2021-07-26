Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Look Forward To Taking You On Their ‘Jungle Cruise’

The Jungle Cruise was one of the attractions available on the opening day of Disneyland, so it’s a little surprising that it’s taken Disney more than 65 years to get a movie version of the ride into theaters. (Actually, versions of a Jungle Cruise movie have been in the planning stages for about 15 years, but it’s taken a while for one to finally come to fruition.) Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in the film, with Johnson playing the boat’s captain and Blunt a doctor searching for the medicines provided by the mystical Tree of Life (a feature from the theme park ride). Now that it’s finally coming out, both Blunt and Johnson say they’re really excited for their fans (and Disney fans) to see it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)