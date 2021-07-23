Henry Golding Had To Think About ‘Snake Eyes’ — But Not For Long

In the first two G.I. Joe movies, the character of Snake Eyes was played by Ray Park. But when producers decided they wanted to give the character his own movie (and potential franchise), they wanted to go in a different direction. Enter Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor — when producers approached him with the idea of playing the Snake Eyes character, he told us he thought about all of the hard work it would take to play such a physically demanding role, but that didn’t stop him from going all in on the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Golding)