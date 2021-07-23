From The Hardwood To Hollywood: Why LeBron James Made The Jump To ‘Space Jam’

When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, one of his goals was to win another NBA championship, which he did. But he also expressed a desire to use his relocation to L.A. to break into show business, which he’s also done. James is starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel to Michael Jordan’s 1996 movie featuring the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes characters. Having conquered the basketball world, why did James set his sights on acting? He talked to us about why he found that idea — and Space Jam — so appealing. (Click on the media bar below to hear LeBron James)