‘Black Widow’ Director’s Inspiration To Do The Film Was … Inspiration

Just as the Wonder Woman movies were turned over to director Patty Jenkins, Black Widow was placed in the hands of director Cate Shortland to make sure the female-driven story was being told authentically from a woman’s perspective. Shortland told us she thinks that’s an important aspect of the film, because young women — including her own daughter — are going to be looking up to Black Widow’s strong female characters, and she wanted to make sure those viewers would find them as inspiring as possible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cate Shortland)