Where’s Harley Quinn At In ‘The Suicide Squad’? Margot Robbie Fills Us In

After 2016’s Suicide Squad and last year’s Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie will star as Harley Quinn for a third time in The Suicide Squad. (The new film, despite the similar title, is not a reboot of, but a sequel to the 2016 movie.) Following the events of the first two films, how much has changed for the character? During a press event Robbie was asked to set the stage for the new film through Harley Quinn’s eyes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)
The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and starts streaming on HBO Max on August 6