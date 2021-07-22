‘Stillwater’ Effort Was Too Big To Be Seen On A Small Screen, Says Matt Damon

After an uncertain year that had some pundits declaring the end of the movie theater, audiences have been proving them wrong. Already, four movies have crossed the $100 million threshold at the U.S. box office, and certainly others will follow. Matt Damon is hoping his new movie, Stillwater, is one of those. It’s being released solely in theaters, and Damon believes that’s the way it should be. He told us that too many people put in too much work for the film to be viewed on a small screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)