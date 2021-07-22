Jon Hamm Psychoanalyzes His ‘Mad Men’ Alter Ego, Don Draper

To say the advertising executive at the heart of Mad Men, Don Draper, is enigmatic would be a serious understatement. Jon Hamm, who won an Emmy Award (and was nominated in every year of the show’s eight-year run) for playing Draper, probably knows the character’s ins and outs better than anybody. With Draper’s internal struggle fueling much of the show’s storyline throughout its run, we asked Hamm whether he believed that Don Draper ever truly liked himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Hamm)