If You Wear Clothes, Tim Gunn Thinks ‘Making The Cut’ Is Interesting For You

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The second season of the fashion reality competition Making the Cut just premiered on Amazon. The series, hosted and created by former Project Runway personalities Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, pits a dozen amateur fashion designers against each other in a series of challenges designed to test their creativity, imagination, and design skills. Gunn, of course, has been working in the fashion design business for decades, and he told us he understands why fashion-based shows can be so appealing — after all, everybody wears clothes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Gunn)

Making the Cut is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak