‘Free Guy’ Co-Star Jodie Comer: Movie’s Big-Screen Date Is Worth The Wait

Fourth time’s the charm for Shawn Levy’s long-delayed Free Guy, which now has a (knock on wood) solid release date scheduled after several COVID-related postponements. While many films have gone the streaming route during the pandemic, the action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds has stuck to its theatrical release plan all along. Co-star Jodie Comer understands why, because the sheer amount of effects work and stunt work that went into making the film, she says, makes it a film that deserves to be seen on a big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)