20 Years Ago: Anne Hathaway & Julie Andrews’s Early Thoughts About ‘The Princess Diaries’

Anne Hathaway was just 18 years old when her first movie was released; little did she know that, 20 years later, a generation would look back on it as a classic. Yes, The Princess Diaries is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer. Granted, she shouldn’t have been too surprised at the film’s success and staying power, since it was directed by one of Hollywood’s true legends, Garry Marshall. Not only that, but her co-star was another bona fide Hollywood legend, Oscar-winner Julie Andrews. Since it was Hathaway’s first experience on a movie set, it was definitely exciting for her, but prior to the film’s opening, she also admitted she was a little nervous about it, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)