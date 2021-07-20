Peacock Releases Trailer For New Teen Drama ‘One Of Us Is Lying’

Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
ONE OF US IS LYING will be coming soon to Peacock.
Cast: Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Jessica McLeod (Janae), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), Mark McKenna (Simon)
ONE OF US IS LYING is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona (co-creator of “Elite”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh (“Evil”) wrote the pilot and will executive produce. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.