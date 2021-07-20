Nudity Was Not Optional For Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’

When director Zack Snyder made 2009’s Watchmen movie, there was some controversy, thanks to the character of Dr. Manhattan’s habit of not wearing any clothes. While Billy Crudup played the character’s alter ego in flashback scenes, there was no actual human nudity, because the transformed character was a CGI creation based on a motion capture of Crudup. Even though he got a lot of grief about it, Snyder still insists there was no way he could have made an authentic Watchmen movie without the nudity, because the real Watchmen graphic novel buffs expected him to be in the buff. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)