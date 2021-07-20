‘Kominsky Method’s’ Kathleen Turner Shares The Turner Method

The title of The Kominsky Method refers to the acting classes taught by Sandy Kominsky, the character played by Michael Douglas on the show. On the show, award-winning actors Allison Janney and Morgan Freeman even appear as themselves, dropping by Kominsky’s studio to talk about their craft. However, Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner didn’t get that same opportunity, since she was playing Kominsky’s ex-wife (who was a doctor, not an actor). Since she didn’t have the chance on the show, we asked Turner to give us her best piece of acting advice here. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kathleen Turner)