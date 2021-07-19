Peacock Releases Season 2 Of ‘The Office: Superfan Episodes’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Peacock will premiere Season 2 of The Office: Superfan Episodes today, July 19th, including new footage from the “Office Olympics” episode just in time for the real Olympics.

The Office: Superfan Episodes feature never-before-seen & deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes, and interviews. Peacock now has Superfan Episodes available for Season 1, 2 and season 3. Click here for an exclusive never-before-seen clip from episode 207, “The Client”

Peacock is the home of The Office. Every Episode. Extras. Exclusives.

