In A Serious Series, ‘Beast Must Die’ Stars Took Their Fun Seriously, Too

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Jared Harris as George Rattery, Cush Jumbo as Frances, Geraldine James as Joy, Maeve Dermody as Violet, Mia Tomlinson as Lena, Barney Sayburn as Phil – The Beast Must Die _ Photo Credit: Gareth Gatrell/AMC

After leaving her job on The Good Fight, Cush Jumbo returned to her native England for a new project, the miniseries The Beast Must Die. It’s an intense role, as her character loses her son in a car accident, then plots revenge on the man she thinks is responsible. While on the set, Jumbo and co-stars Billy Howle and Jared Harris told us they tried to offset the on-camera seriousness by keeping things light when the cameras weren’t rolling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cush Jumbo & Billy Howle & Jared Harris)

 The Beast Must Die airs Monday nights on AMC and streams on AMC+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak