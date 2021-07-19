In A Serious Series, ‘Beast Must Die’ Stars Took Their Fun Seriously, Too

After leaving her job on The Good Fight, Cush Jumbo returned to her native England for a new project, the miniseries The Beast Must Die. It’s an intense role, as her character loses her son in a car accident, then plots revenge on the man she thinks is responsible. While on the set, Jumbo and co-stars Billy Howle and Jared Harris told us they tried to offset the on-camera seriousness by keeping things light when the cameras weren’t rolling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cush Jumbo & Billy Howle & Jared Harris)