35 Years After ‘Aliens,’ Sigourney Weaver Is Still Grateful For Ripley

Thirty-five years ago Sigourney Weaver took charge in the sci-fi blockbuster Aliens, changing the face of action movies in the process. At the time she was cast as Ripley, women in sci-fi and action films had generally been relegated to roles as love interests and/or damsels in distress. But when Ripley emerged from the film’s carnage as its kick-ass hero, she not only inspired plenty of young women, she also helped usher in a new way of thinking about women’s roles in movies. When we spoke to Weaver about the iconic role, she said she’s very appreciative of how her performance was received, and she credited the filmmakers — especially writer/director James Cameron — with making sure the studio didn’t try to turn Ripley into something different. (Click on Sigourney Weaver)