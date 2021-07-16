Why Nicolas Cage Won’t Watch His Acclaimed New Movie, ‘Pig’

Proving that you can’t judge a book by its cover — or a movie by its title — the new Nicolas Cage film Pig is getting rave reviews, including a phenomenal 98% rating on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The drama, in which Cage plays a truffle forager on a quest to find his missing prized pig, may just make him a potential player come award season, but there’s at least one influential Hollywood name who won’t watch the movie at all. That would be Nicolas Cage, who told us that, once he makes a movie, he tries to leave it in the past, so he won’t watch it all the way through. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)