Paul McCartney: The Moments That Made The Beatles Legends

Paul McCartney’s life and career is the subject of a new Hulu documentary, McCartney 3, 2, 1, featuring extensive interviews with the musical icon. Of course, plenty of time is devoted to McCartney’s work with The Beatles, which catapulted him to nearly instant superstardom after the group’s legendary appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show. When we spoke to McCartney, he singled out that moment and the group’s first concert at Shea Stadium as being high points in their remarkable ascension to rock royalty. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul McCartney)