Bob Costas Reunites With HBO For New Series ‘Back on the Record with Bob Costas’

29-time Emmy(R) winner Bob Costas, the only broadcaster to receive Emmys(R) in the news, sports and entertainment categories, returns to HBO for BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS, debuting FRIDAY, JULY 30 (11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET/PT). The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Joining the series is Emmy(R)-winning, multi-platform host and commentator Bomani Jones, who will provide on camera commentaries as well as contribute to in-studio roundtable discussions that address the most pressing issues impacting the sports world. Jones currently anchors the ESPN podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” and regularly contributes to television and radio across the network’s portfolio, including “Highly Questionable,” “Outside the Lines,” and more.