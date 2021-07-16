As A Kid, ‘Space Jam’ Was LeBron James’s Jam

When Space Jam was released in November 1996, LeBron James was hardly a household name, like he is now. He was seven years away from beginning his NBA career, and — oh, yeah — he was only 11 years old at the time. Now, as a four-time NBA champion, James has stepped into the Space Jam shoes once filled by Michael Jordan, starring in the new sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. For James, he feels like everything’s come full circle, because Space Jam and Jordan were big inspirations for that preteen kid with big dreams. (Click on the media bar below to hear LeBron James)