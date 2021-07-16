AMC+ Releases Trailer For New Stop-Action Animated Comedy ‘Ultra City Smiths’

AMC+ released today the highly anticipated trailer and key art from the upcoming new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths premiering Thursday, July 22 on AMC+. Created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), who serves as showrunner, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords), the Ultra City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters.
The first two episodes of the series will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, July 22 with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, every Thursday. The six-episode first season will air on AMC this fall.
From AMC Studios and created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) Ultra City Smiths unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The six-episode series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.
The all-star ensemble cast of voice actors includes Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Dax Shepard (Parenthood, The Ranch) as Congressman Chris Pecker, Alia Shawkat (Search Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Tim Meadows (Schooled, No Activity) as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb, Terry O’Quinn (Lost, Patriot) as Captain Krieger, Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment, Shadowlands) as Trish McSapphire, Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Traffic) as Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve) as The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!) as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don’t Die) as The Narrator, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror) as Detective David Mills, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite) as Tim the TMZ reporter, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy, Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) as Nico Onasis, Hana Mae Lee (Patriot, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as Christina.