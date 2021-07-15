When It Comes To Acting, Christine Baranski’s Happiest Doing … Whatever She’s Doing

While Christine Baranski’s six consecutive Emmy nominations for The Good Wife is certainly impressive, it’s worth noting that nine of Baranski’s 15 Emmy nominations (and one win) came in the Comedy category, for her roles on Cybill, Frasier, and The Big Bang Theory. It’s no secret that Baranski, who currently stars on The Good Fight, is an actress capable of outstanding work in every genre she tackles, but does she have a favorite? She told us that usually, her favorite type of work is whatever she’s doing that day, whether it’s drama, comedy, or a musical! (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)