‘Snake Eyes’ Had Henry Golding Spending Hours On The Small Details

Fifteen months after its scheduled release, Snake Eyes is finally going to make it into theaters, and a sequel is already in the works. That’s good news for the fans of the popular G.I. Joe character, and it’s also good news for the trainers who work with Henry Golding and the other actors in the films. While making the first movie, Golding told us, he and the others were put on a pretty strict training regimen that included not only physical conditioning, but also a lot of time spent with choreographers, as every fight scene was worked out to the smallest detail. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Golding)