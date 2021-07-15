Post-COVID NYC Provided Perfect Backdrop For ‘Gossip Girl’ Revival, Producer Says

It’s been eight and a half years since the original Gossip Girl series ended its six-season run on The CW. Now, the show’s creator, Josh Schwartz, has brought it back in a form that’s part sequel, part reboot. (Kristen Bell provides continuity as the voice of the off-screen Gossip Girl, but the rest of the cast is completely new.) The show’s storyline picks up as New York City starts to emerge from its devastating COVID-19 lockdown; Schwartz told us that was no accident. He says the return to normalcy made the timing of the show’s return absolutely perfect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Schwartz)