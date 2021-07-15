For David Harbour, ‘Black Widow’ Is A Great Mix Of Action & Emotion

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its post-Avengers phase, Black Widow shines a light on the MCU’s past while opening the door to the future. (Although Scarlet Johansson’s character was a casualty of Endgame, the producers have said that a different Black Widow character could emerge in the future.) The new movie serves as an origin story of sorts for Johansson’s character, while it’s also tied into the events of the Avengers era, so co-star David Harbour thinks fans of the series will find plenty to like about the film. He talked to us about the things he hopes the audience gets from Black Widow. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Harbour)