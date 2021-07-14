Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ Experience Amplified By A New Crew

In his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — three Thor films and three Avengers films — Tom Hiddleston’s character never got the chance to take center stage. Loki was regularly overshadowed by his brother, Thor, and the other superheroes on Marvel’s squad. But now, with the series Loki, Hiddleston finally gets the spotlight. And as he stakes out his own little television corner of the MCU, Hiddleston talked about what he’s liked best about making the show. It’s not necessarily getting top billing, he says, it’s about getting the chance to work with a whole new set of characters and actors. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hiddleston)