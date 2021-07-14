How Hugh Jackman’s Steel-Clawed Wolverine Had A Man Of Steel Influence

X-Men was the first movie Hugh Jackman ever made for the American market, and it made him a star seemingly overnight. The actor, who’d made a couple of movies in his native Australia before landing the role of Wolverine, went on to play the character in nine movies between 2000 and 2017, including three Wolverine-based spinoffs from the main series. From the very beginning, Jackman knew Wolverine was a special role, one he could equate with his own personal favorite superhero, Superman. In fact, Jackman remembers a moment from the filming of the very first X-Men movie when director Bryan Singer told him to play Wolverine exactly like the Man of Steel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)