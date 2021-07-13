In 20 Years, Reese Witherspoon’s Seen ‘Legally Blonde’ Inspire A Whole Generation

As Legally Blonde fans look forward to the long-awaited second sequel that’s due next year, they have something more tangible to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original film’s release. Yes, it was 20 years ago that the world was introduced to the on-screen version of Elle Woods, the unlikely law student played by Reese Witherspoon. While Witherspoon had won acclaim for her earlier roles in films like Pleasantville and Election, it was Legally Blonde that cemented her status as a Hollywood box-office draw, and it certainly changed the trajectory of her career. While the role was good for her personally, Witherspoon says she’s also discovered first-hand how much the Elle Woods story has served as inspiration to a whole generation of young women. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)