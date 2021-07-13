Box Office Hit ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Now Streaming on Paramount+

The Hit Paramount Pictures Film Is Now Available to Stream for Paramount+ Subscribers in the U.S.
Written and Directed by John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place Part II” Stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and John Krasinski
Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced the hit Paramount Pictures film, A QUIET PLACE PART II, is now available to stream on the service. In addition to its current theatrical release, the film is available to stream for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
From Paramount Pictures in association with Michael Bay, A QUIET PLACE PART II is a Platinum Dunes Production and Sunday Night Production, written and directed by John Krasinski, and starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and John Krasinski. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski. Executive producers are Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus.