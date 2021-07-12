‘F9’ Brings ‘Fast & Furious’ Full-Circle For Vin Diesel

When The Fast and the Furious was released 20 years ago, not even the most optimistic member of the cast or crew could have foreseen that it would turn into a franchise that would still be going full speed ahead, with an eighth sequel doing big business in 2021. Vin Diesel’s been there nearly the entire time, and finds himself in amazement that the writers were actually able to connect the latest film in the series, F9: Fast and Furious 9, to that very first movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)