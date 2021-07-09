William Shatner Faced The End Of His ‘Star Trek’ Mission With Sadness

Star Trek will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the original series this fall, and it’s become a bittersweet anniversary for William Shatner, since he’s one of only four surviving cast members. (George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols are the others; Shatner recently turned 90, while the others are all in their 80s.) It was 30 years ago this year that the original cast made its final movie together, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Even then, Shatner understood it was going to be difficult to say goodbye to his castmates. While promoting Star Trek VI, he told us he was certain he’d miss nearly everything about his Star Trek experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Shatner)