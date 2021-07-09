‘Gossip Girl’s’ New Star Is Loving Everything About The Show

Though the original Gossip Girl TV series never cracked the Top 100 in the Nielsen ratings during its six-year run, it was one of those shows that found its niche and, in doing so, carved out its own slice of cultural significance. Jordan Alexander is hoping the new version of the show can also successfully find its groove, especially since she landed the show’s lead as her first big role. No matter what happens with the show’s reception, though, Alexander told us she’s having a lot of fun making the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jordan Alexander)