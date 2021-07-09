For ‘Stillwater,’ Matt Damon Had To Run Deep Research On His Character

In his new movie Stillwater, Matt Damon plays an oil worker who lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma and has his life turned upside down when his daughter is arrested during a study year abroad in France. One of the things his character discovers is the massive difference between Stillwater society and French society. The Boston-born Damon admits he didn’t know much about growing up and working in a place like Stillwater, but he certainly did his research to try to make his performance more authentic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)