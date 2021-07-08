Sparks Flew & Ignited Young Documentary Director’s Curiosity

By Hollywood Outbreak

Director Edgar Wright filming Ron Mael and Russell Mael in a Japanese airport from their film THE SPARKS BROTHERS, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Richie Starzec / Focus Features

As a band, Sparks has been around since the early 1970s. But as a partnership, Ron and Russell Mael, being the brothers they are, have been together for almost their entire lives. Fifty years later, they’re getting a lot of on-screen attention. Not only have they written the well-received film Annette, they’re also the subjects of a new documentary film, The Sparks Brothers. The movie’s director, Edgar Wright, told us this wasn’t just another job for him, because he’s been a fan of the band since — well, since as long as he can remember! (Click on the media bar below to hear Edgar Wright)

The Sparks Brothers is now playing in selected theaters and streaming on VOD.

