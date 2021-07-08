Simon Helberg Appreciates ‘Annette’s’ Exploration Of Creativity

Simon Helberg’s first on-screen project after finishing The Big Bang Theory in 2019 might seem to be an odd one — it’s the offbeat musical Annette, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week to much acclaim. But for Helberg, the musical bent is nothing new. He’s a musician himself, and his last movie role — in 2016’s Florence Foster Jenkins — had him playing a pianist. Speaking at the Cannes festival, Helberg said the exploration of the creative process was one of the things he appreciated most about Annette. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Helberg)