Paramount+ Renews ‘Evil’ For Season Three

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its hit original series, EVIL, was renewed for a third season. The first three episodes of season two of EVIL are currently available to stream on Paramount+. This season is already one of the service’s top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing week over week compared to the first season. New episodes of the 13-episode long second season drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.
EVIL stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.