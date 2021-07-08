Christine Baranski Still Loves Her Character’s ‘Fight’-ing Spirit

Over the years, many actresses have spoken out about how Hollywood has historically lacked strong roles for older women. But Christine Baranski has no complaints about the role she’s played for the last 12 years. She originated the role of Diane Lockhart on The Good Wife when she was 57; now that she’s still playing the character on The Good Fight at age 69, she’s developed an even deeper appreciation for the opportunity to play the role — one that’s landed her six Emmy Award nominations. Talking about Lockhart, Baranski says the thing she loves the most is that the character doesn’t fall into the typical stereotypes that older women had experienced in the past. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)