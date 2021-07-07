Submissions Now Open For ‘Critics Choice Documentary Awards’

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that starting today, submissions are being accepted for the sixth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards. The awards will honor the finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV, and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members. Nominations will be announced on Monday, October 18, and the winners will be revealed on Sunday, November 14. Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of the awards ceremony is still to be determined. Nevertheless, the year’s finest documentary achievements will be given the recognition they so deeply deserve.
Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards Timeline:
Submissions Open: Wednesday, July 7 at docsubmissions.criticschoice.com
Early Submissions Discount Ends: Friday, September 3
Final Deadline for Submissions: Friday, September 24
Nominations Announced: Monday, October 18
Critics Choice Documentary Awards: Sunday, November 14
Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said, “We look forward to celebrating the incredible work of these filmmakers who have released so many wonderful documentaries over the past year. The significance of documentaries has become even more clear during these challenging times, as they both enlighten and entertain.”
Eligible documentaries must have premiered between January 1 and December 31, 2021, either theatrically or via broadcast, cable, or digital services.
At last year’s fifth annual CCDA virtual event, Dick Johnson is Dead won the most prestigious award for Best Documentary, along with the award for Best Director.
Award Categories for the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards will include:
-
Best Documentary Feature
-
Best Director
-
Best First Documentary Feature
-
Best Cinematography
-
Best Narration
-
Best Score
-
Best Editing
-
Best Archival Documentary
-
Best Political Documentary
-
Best Biographical Documentary
-
Best Science and Nature Documentary
-
Best Sports Documentary
-
Best Music Documentary
-
Best Documentary Short
-
Most Compelling Living Subject